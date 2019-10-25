Pontevedra Viva!

Máis +
Axenda Deporte Pontevedra

© Concello de Pontevedra

Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 26 e 27 de outubro

Redacción

Por Redacción

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
2ª Rexional U.Sampaio - Vilaboa Ponte Sampaio 27 outubro 17:00
2ª Rexional Cerponzóns - Mosteiro Chan do Monte 27 outubro 18:00
3ª Rexional Marcón B - Monte Porreiro O Carrasco 27 outubro 16:30
3ª Rexional Salcedo - Cotobade P.Felipe 27 outubro 17:00
3ª Rexional San Andrés - Soutomaior Xunqueira I 27 outubro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DIA HORA
LF2 Arxil - Estudiantes CGTD 26 outubro 19:30

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Preferente Fem Leis - Amarelle B Marcón 26 outubro 16:00
Preferente Fem Cidade - A Gaiola P.Felipe 26 outubro 19:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega PRC - Lalín Monte Porreiro 26 outubro 16:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Superdivisión masc Monte Porreiro - Priego P.Felipe 27 outubro 11:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
1ª Galega Fem CVP - Cambados Multiusos 26 outubro 18:30
1ª Galega Masc CVP - San Sadurniño Multiusos 26 outubro 17:00

 

COMPETICIÓN EVENTO LUGAR DÍA HORA
Tenis Cto Tenis Atlántico Mercantil 26 outubro 10:00
Tenis Cto Tenis Atlántico (finais) Mercantil 26 outubro 15:30

 