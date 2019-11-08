Deporte Pontevedra: Axenda fin de semana 9 e 10 de novembro
|COMPETICIÓN
|EVENTO
|LUGAR
|DÍA
|HORA
|2ª Rexional
|U.Sampaio - Marín
|Ponte Sampaio
|10 novembro
|16:30
|2ª Rexional
|Cerponzóns - Bueu
|Chan do Monte
|10 novembro
|18:00
|3ª Rexional
|San Andrés - Monte Porreiro
|Xunqueira I
|10 novembro
|16:30
|3ª Rexional
|Marcón B - Poio
|O Carrasco
|10 novembro
|16:30
|D.Honra Prata
|Cisne - Sarrià
|CGTD
|9 novembro
|17:30
|Preferente Fem
|Leis - A Gaiola
|Marcón
|9 novembro
|16:00
|Preferente Fem
|Cidade - Monterroso
|P.Felipe
|9 novembro
|19:00
|LF2
|Arxil - Añares Rioja
|CGTD
|9 novembro
|19:30
|Liga Galega
|PRC - Muralla
|Monte Porreiro
|9 novembro
|15:00
|Liga Galega
|Mareantes - Ferrol
|Monte Porreiro
|9 novembro
|17:00
|D.Honra Fem
|Monte Porreiro - Calella
|P.Felipe
|10 novembro
|11:00
|1ª Galega Fem
|CVP - Calasancias
|Multiusos
|9 novembro
|18:00
|1ª Galega Masc
|CVP - Calasancias
|Multiusos
|9 novembro
|20:00